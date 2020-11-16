NCAA Tournament will be played at one site, talks of Indianapolis hosting

(WCIA) — The ‘Battle in the Bubble’ is on. The NCAA announced they will be playing all of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament games in one geographic area. The league said they are in preliminary talks with the State of Indiana to potentially host the 68-team tournament at venues around Indianapolis.

The NCAA committee hopes this will enhance the health and safety for the teams involved.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area.



Per an NCAA release, Mitch Barnhart, the chair of the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee says, “My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year.” says Barnhart. “The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

Illinois was recently named No. 8 in the preseason poll and are expected to make a deep postseason run.