NCAA grants fall athletes extra year of eligibility

(WCIA) — The NCAA has removed some doubt for Illini athletes. The NCAA Division I board of directors voted on Friday to give all fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it through a blanket waiver.

That means Illini and Big Ten athletes will get an extra year, regardless if they are able to compete in the spring. The NCAA also determined that schools can’t canceling or reducing scholarships if an athlete decides to opt of the season due to COVID-19.

The board also adopted the DI Council-recommended protections for college athletes: https://t.co/2ECu90EmFO pic.twitter.com/wyrGp16EJq — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 21, 2020

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president of Texas State. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

Additionally, the Division I will work toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring, only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines. The full release from the NCAA is available here.