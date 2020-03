WCIA — The NCAA on Monday announced that they have approved an extra year of eligibility for all spring athletes that had their season cut short due to coronavirus.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/aC03MEa5UQ pic.twitter.com/XeVaxI85Ib — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 30, 2020

The NCAA is lifting roster restrictions for baseball, the only sport that had a roster limit.

They did not vote on an extra year for winter athletes.

