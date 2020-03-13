NCAA agrees to waiver for spring sport athletes

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The dust is still settling for the Illinois athletic department as the reality of Illini athletes not playing another game this season is setting in. There is a bright side to the end of this dark tunnel for spring sport athletes though, as the NCAA Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate. It means all Illini baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis athletes will be eligible for an extra season, if they choose.

“I fully expect that there will be a lot of amendments, waivers, that will stem from these events,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “Certainly the opportunity to come back in a lot of ways is a no-brainer for student-athletes who want to take advantage of the opportunity. But you’re also going to have to look at scholarship limits, you’re going to have to look at roster sizes. Most of those spots have been given to somebody for next year.”

The NCAA has granted spring athletes a chance to gain an extra year of eligibility, since they weren't able to finish this season. #Illini AD Josh Whitman calls it a "no-brainer" pic.twitter.com/uOBTroenxM — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 13, 2020

The NCAA hasn’t released any more of those details at this time, nor has it said winter sport athletes will be eligible for an extra year. That means the Illini men’s basketball players, gymnasts and wrestlers who were still waiting to compete in the postseason, won’t be able to make up that year.

Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood met with his team following Thursday afternoon’s announcement that the rest of the season had been canceled, calling it one of the hardest moments in his professional career.

“That was a challenge,” Underwood said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in there and you expect that. That’s when you know people are invested and they’re bought in to everything that we’re doing. I couldn’t be prouder of that group of guys yet my heart aches for them.”