NCAA adopts Name, Image, and Likeness policy

(WCIA) — Less than 48 hours after the State of Illinois signed it’s Student Athlete Endorsement Act, allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, the NCAA followed suit adopting it’s own policy.

Nothing will change for student-athletes in Illinois, they’ll still have to follow state laws. Kentucky was the only state bordering Illinois that signed a bill for NIL policies, while Missouri is awaiting a governor’s signature. Other bordering states like Indiana and Wisconsin hadn’t even introduced bills. But now, athletes in all 50 states can sign endorsement deals and profit of their name, image, and likeness without violating NCAA rules.

Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood says he expected the NCAA to step in, with 13 states around the country already signing bills that go into effect on Thursday, including Illinois.

“I think the NCAA is in a situation where it’s tough to monitor when we’re just doing it state by state,” said Underwood earlier this week. “I think that until then, we’re sure going to capitalize on it the best way we can, but I think it’s a matter of time before we see that at the national level.”

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level.”

The NCAA’s policy is only temporary, and will main in place until federal legislation is adopted. The new policy is set to go into effect on July 1st.