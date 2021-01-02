Nate Hobbs declares for NFL Draft

The standout defensive back is the fifth Illini player to enter the draft

(WCIA) — Nate Hobbs’ time at Illinois has come to an end. The senior cornerback announced he is declaring for the NFL draft after four seasons with the Illini.

“My four years at Illinois have been an experience that has prepared me for life,” said Hobbs via his twitter account. “I want to take this time to thank my coaches, teammates, and the great fans of Illini nation for this ride.”

Hobbs played a significant role on the Illini secondary, starting all four seasons. This year, Hobbs ranked fourth on the team with 22 solo tackles, one interception, and was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten third team. The defensive back missed the last two games of the season against Northwestern and Penn State, after he was sidelined due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Hobbs is now the fifth Illini to enter the draft, joining Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Jake Hansen, and Milo Eifler.