CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Nancy Fahey is retiring after more than three decades coaching college basketball, the last five at Illinois. After winning 779 games at Washington University, a Division III school in St. Louis, Fahey struggled with the Illini, going just 42-99 overall and 7-77 in Big Ten play.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff members I’ve worked with for the past 40 years, from Johnsburg High School and Washington University to the University of Illinois,” Fahey said in a statement. “A special thanks to all my players who will always have a special place in my heart. I wish Illinois women’s basketball the very best in the future. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.”

After going 737-133 in 31 years at D-III Wash U, Fahey could never gain any momentum in the B1G with the #Illini, here are the numbers:



2021-22: 7-20, 1-13

2020-21: 5-18, 2-16

2019-20: 11-19, 2-16

2018-19: 10-20, 2-16

2017-18: 9-22, 0-16



Total at ILL: 42-99, 7-77 in Big Ten https://t.co/bbX46tINcf — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 4, 2022

The Illini just finished Fahey’s fifth season on Thursday night with a second round loss in the Big Ten tournament with a 92-74 loss to Nebraska in Indianapolis. Overall this season, Fahey posted a 7-20 record, winning just one regular season conference game.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman gave Fahey a two-year extension in April 2020, keeping her at Illinois through the 2024-25 season. When asked about whether Fahey would forfeit the more than $1.9 million remaining on her deal since she’s retiring or receive a payment, an Illinois spokesperson said he did not have that information.

I reached out to Illinois about whether she is giving up the more than $1.9 million remaining on her deal since she's retiring or if there will be a payment made, but was told by a spokesperson he does not have that information — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 4, 2022

“I first met Nancy in the spring of 2014, and I have been proud to work alongside her for seven seasons at two different institutions,” Whitman said in a statement. “Her competitive fire is matched only by the standard of excellence she has set for herself and those around her – a combination that has produced one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of college basketball. Although we were not able to win as many games at Illinois as any of us had hoped, I will always be grateful to Nancy for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program needed stability and integrity. Her leadership during a tumultuous period in our history, both upon her arrival and, more recently, throughout the pandemic, will forever be remembered and is much appreciated. I have tremendous respect and affection for Nancy and hope she will stay connected with this program long into the future.”

A national search will begin immediately, according to the release. Until a new hire is made, Corry Irvin will serve as the interim head coach during the search.