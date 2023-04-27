ARCOLA (WCIA) — Mitchel Myers is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. Arcola track and field standout broke a 59-year school record in the discus, throwing 183 feet, passing former Illini multi-sport standout Terry Miller’s mark from 1964.

The senior plans to throw at Indiana State next season, but first will look to win a state title next month.

“My only big goal was to beat the school record because that was kind of like a big deal in this town because it’s been like a really big deal because he’s kind of like an icon, an Arcola icon so when I was a freshman, it didn’t even seem possible and so like being able to have that record and leave it here in Arcola just means a lot,” Myers said.

Myers is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//