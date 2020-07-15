MWAC presidents agree to NJCAA plan to postpone fall sports

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — School presidents from the Mid-West Athletic Conference voted Tuesday to accept the NJCAA’s plan to postpone the majority of fall sports until the spring. The move was made by the NJCAA on Monday, then agreed to by schools like Parkland on Tuesday. For the Cobras, it means volleyball, along with men’s and women’s soccer will now be played in the spring.

With approval from the Board of Regents, the @NJCAA has announced its updated plan of action for the 2020-21 academic year that will move a majority of competition to the spring semester.



Release | https://t.co/JUbi3B3ZjB pic.twitter.com/w7nHVfF28g — NJCAA (@NJCAA) July 13, 2020

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO, said in a statement Monday. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer, and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women’s tennis.

All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.

Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.