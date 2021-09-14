Multiple Illini advance in Atkins Group Open

URBANA (WCIA) — Several Illinois men’s tennis players are moving on in the Atkins Group Open after play on Tuesday. The week long tournament is the third ITF World Tennis Tour event held at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex this year, following the Fighting Illini Open and the Neitzel Family Open.

Multiple former and current Illini are in the field. We’ve got highlights from Alex Brown and Zeke Clark in doubles play, along with highly touted freshman Alex Petrov, who qualified for the main singles draw with a win.

For the full draw, click here: https://live.itftennis.com/en/live-scores/?tourkey=M-ITF-USA-13A-2021