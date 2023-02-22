LEXINGTON (WCIA) — The Mt. Pulaski girls’ basketball team is hungry to make a run. The Hilltoppers (26-8) are just one win away from their first sectional title since 2013 after beating Cissna Park 53-52 in the sectional semifinal Tuesday night.

“Huge chip this year,” Mt. Pulaski head coach Ryan McVickers said. “The girls we just didn’t want to settle. We knew that we had big goals going into this season and it was just, I say one game at a time, but this is the one that we really wanted and then now it’s one game at a time, survive and advance.”

Despite being a No. 1 seed, Mt. Pulaski lost in the sectional semifinals last season. This year the second-seeded Toppers are on to the Sweet 16 and Thursday night’s sectional title game against No. 1 seed St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. in Lexington.

“Our team has worked hard all year and we’re going to keep working hard and keep pushing through so I’m really proud of my girls,” Mt. Pulaski senior guard Alexis Wade said.



