Mr. Clutch: Ayo hits game winner to lead Illinois to sixth straight win, solo first place in B1G

Dosunmu drops career high 27 points including game winner with less than one second left

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is clutch.

The sophomore hit a tough free throw line pull up with less than one second left in a tie game at Michigan Saturday, the game winning shot gave Illinois its sixth straight win, 64-62.

Dosunmu scored a career high 27 points, making 11 of his 18 field goals to lead the Illini to solo possession of first place in the Big Ten. Illinois is off to its best nine-game start in the Big Ten (7-2) since starting 15-0 in 2005, the same year it went to the Final Four. The victory snaps a five-game losing streak in Ann Arbor spanning nearly 10 years. Illinois’ last victory at Crisler Center was in 2010.

Another #ROADKILL @AyoDos_11 you a bad man ‼️‼️ Too late to hop on the BANDWAGON FOLKS — Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) January 25, 2020

Andres Feliz added 15 points off the bench, with 10 more coming from Trent Frazier, who was limited with foul trouble much of the game only playing 21 minutes.