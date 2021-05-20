Moyer wins Athlete of the Week

MACON (WCIA) — Meridian senior Chloe Moyer is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Hawks hurdler is doing her best to make a return trip to state this season, after having her junior season taken away due to COVID-19. The Cornell commit made it state as a freshman and sophomore, finishing sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in her first season, then coming in fifth in the both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles her second trip to Charleston. It’s been an up and down season for Moyer but she has her sights set on advancing back to state in her final prep meet.

“My goals really are to just to run better times,” Moyer said. “I had initial goals this year like I wanted to run a 13 in my 100 meter hurdles but as long as I keep advancing this year I think I’ll be happy.”

