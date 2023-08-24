(WCIA) — Brooke Mosher was recruited to Illinois to be a setter, she just didn’t anticipate it taking quite this long to fulfill her role. After redshirting her first year at Illinois, Mosher moved to outside hitter last season. Multiple injuries left the Illini thin on the pin, Mosher slid into the spot, earning All-Big Ten freshman honors.

“Last season I just really kind of went for it, that’s all I thought,” Mosher said. “I didn’t really think about it too much, just told myself to go for it.”

Now, the Wisconsin native follows in a line of outstanding Illinois setters, just the third full-time distributor for the Orange and Blue since 2015. All-American Jordyn Poulter led the Illini to a Final Four in 2018, later winning a gold medal with Team USA. Diana Brown has held the position since as a four-time captain. Now, Mosher’s next at the net.

“I’m actually really excited about it, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to,” Mosher said. “I think the biggest change is just making myself a little bit more of leader.”

“I think Brooke’s the next version of a really good setter we’re going to have in this conference and around the country,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said. “She’s doing some really impressive things. She’s very versatile and with her she gives us a lot of flexibility and options and she’s really stepping up and being a leader.”

Mosher comes from a volleyball family, her two older sisters played at Marquette and that pedigree is already helping her on the court in her new role.

“Brooke is a very confident player, we love having her as a setter,” Illinois outside hitter Kennedy Collins said. “She can do everything. I think her confidence, it kind of sprays against all of us and we feel her presence. We know she’s going to give us a good ball.”

It all gets started this weekend with the season opener at Northern Illinois.