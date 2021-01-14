Morehead St. beats EIU, Mack Smith’s streak ends at 91 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The streak is over. Eastern Illinois senior Mack Smith’s NCAA record 91 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer ended Thursday night as the Indianapolis native went 0-10 from beyond the arc in a 87-61 loss to Morehead State at Lantz Arena.

The Panthers (5-7, 2-3 OVC) played from behind nearly the entire night. After pulling within one at 14-13 in the first half, the Eagles pulled away in the final 11:43 before halftime, outscoring EIU 27-10 to take a commanding lead

Morehead State had five players score in double figures, led by a game high 20 points from Johni Broome. Eastern was led by Marvin Johnson (18) and Kashawn Charles (13) but they were the only two Panthers in double figures.