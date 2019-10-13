More pro scouts at Illini practices

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When you have a guy like Ayo Dosunmu, more professional scouts are going to be visiting Champaign.

Dosunmu turned down the NBA this offseason, but it won’t be long before he turns professional. More professional scouts are visiting Ubben now to see what Ayo has to offer. And that leads to more eyes on his teammates as well.

“That’s a really good sign that they want to, they want to find Champaign as one of their, as one of their stops,” Brad Underwood said. “That means that we’re, our staff is doing a, doing the right things on the recruiting trail and we’re getting our guys better and they’re maturing into what they think are next level guys. We’re trying to win Big Ten basketball games and win a Big Ten championship so that’s our focus and we’ll let those other guys figure all that out.”

Illinois opens their season November 5th.