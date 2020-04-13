More changes to Illini women’s basketball coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nancy Fahey has added another new assistant coach to her staff, and it’s another from Marquette. Vernette Skeete joins Scott Merritt in making the move from the Golden Eagles to the Fighting Illini.

Skeete spent the last six seasons as an assistant, just like Merritt. You can find more information the new Illini assistant, here.

The addition of Skeete moves former assistant Tianna Kirkland to a new role of Head Coordinator of Recruiting and Director of Student-Athlete Development.