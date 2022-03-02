NEOGA (WCIA) — Trista Moore is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Neoga senior basketball player led the Indians to their first trip to the Final Four in school history, hitting a 3-pointer with :17 left to lift her team to a super-sectional win over Goreville on Monday night.

“I’m still speechless because of what we have achieved. This team is absolutely amazing. We’re a family and that’s what’s got us this far. We play together and if somebody gets down, we pick each other up. There’s no doubt about it. That we all love each other and just want the best.”

