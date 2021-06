URBANA (WCIA) — Two Illini went for the doubles championship at the Fighting Illini Open at the Atkins Tennis Center Saturday.

Your Fighting Illini Open Doubles Champions…Finn Bass (GBR) and Tom Hands (GBR). pic.twitter.com/ScMwh3o46W — IlliniProTennis (@IlliniProTennis) June 26, 2021

Siphos Montsi and Kweisi Kenyatte got off to a good start but ended up dropping both games 7-5, 6-4 to Finn Bass and Tom Hands.