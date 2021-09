MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle and receiver Triston Foran won the WCIA 3 Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4 from the fourth week of the season after the dual combined to throw and catch the game winning touchdown against Bloomington Central Catholic.

VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4 between @SagesAthletics @jsprinkle2527 to @tforan24 for the game winning TD, @saint_teresa sophomore Monte Snyder strip, scoop and score, @RailersFootball @ElijahPollice to Ki'on Carson — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 20, 2021

The Sages remained undefeated in the win to stay atop the Illini Prairie Conference standings. They also handed the Saints their first loss of the year. Thanks to all who voted in the social media polls.