Monticello’s Kevin Roy wins 300th career game, Sages one of area’s best teams

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Kevin Roy hit a milestone Friday night, with the Monticello basketball coach winning his 300th career game, all with the Sages. Since 2006, Roy has a 300-131 record, including a 21-3 mark this season. The Sages are one of the area’s best teams and showed that against St. Joseph-Ogden in a 57-29 dominant win on Friday night.

“To me it’s just teaching the little things, doing the little things right, that’s what we focus on,” Roy said about his success not only throughout his career but this season as well. “Playing great defense, valuing the ball, shot selection, just all those little things I feel like has what’s built us up I feel like and put us in positions to win games.”



“I really like where our program’s at right now, we’re getting it done on the defensive end, which is leading to the offensive end,” Monticello senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper said. “We’re just going out and having fun every night.”



“I feel like we’re playing pretty well,” Monticello senior guard Ben Cresap said. “We’re trying to peak coming towards the postseason and end of conference play and we feel good going into the last part of our season.”

The Sages are back in action Tuesday night hosting Rantoul in an Illini Prairie Conference game.