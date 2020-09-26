Monticello’s Ashley Long shoots a record-breaking round

ATLANTA (WCIA) — Ashley Long knew she was playing well in her recent round, but didn’t know how low she could go. Long carded a 33 in a head to head match with Mahomet-Seymour earlier in September. It wasn’t just a school record — but also a women’s nine hole record at Lake of the Woods.

“I’ve never actually carded that number in a high school meet specifically,” says Long. “Beating a course record was really crazy because I never thought that I would do that, I wasn’t ever a goal that was in my mind. It was really great when I saw that, I didn’t even realize until it was in the newspaper. It was just really awesome.”

Since that record round, Long says it’s been crazy keeping up with friends and family contacting her. And she’s even had some college coaches reach out. She hopes her golf career can continue to the next level.



“I’ve been talking with a couple of college coaches but I don’t really have anything put together yet,” says Long. “But I do want to continue to play after high school.”

“She’s got the length, she’s got the short game, it would just be a matter of if she wants to pursue it herself,” says Monticello assistant coach Rich Erickson. “I think any level she could handle.”

Long’s goal for the remainder of the season is to set a school record for season scoring average. Last year she made it to sectionals but didn’t qualify for state. She won’t get that final shot with the IHSA canceling the state tournament this year due to COVID-19 but she’s happy to even be playing during a pandemic.

“I’m just really thankful that we get to have a regular season also, with a pretty similar amount of matches throughout the year,” says Long. “Even though I don’t get to go to state, it’s still just great that we get to be out there playing.”