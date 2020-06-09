Monticello Sages get back to work

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — The Monticello football team was on the field at 6:00 a.m. to resume team workouts. It’s been several months since the Sages have been together as a team, but under the new IHSA return-to-lay guidelines they were split into small groups.

“I think everyone’s ready to get something started it doesn’t really matter what,” says head coach Cully Welter. “Just to be around each other and have some semblance of an idea that maybe we’ll get to participate in football this year.”

The sages rotated between stations of conditioning, agility, and weightlifting workouts–they’re not allowed to use footballs or other sport-specific equipment under new protocol. Prior to this week, the seniors were leading workouts via Zoom, but they said it made a big difference being together in person.

Linebacker Kolton Knuffman says it’s beneficial to the younger players to see the veterans leading by example. “Just making sure that they’re doing the little stuff right, and supporting them,” says Knuffman. “It’s good for the team to be around us.”

Getting back on campus for workouts also gives the team hope. Linebacker Logan Darshan calls it a big “morale boost” for the team. The Sages are staying hopeful for a fall sports season, while they plan to workout four days a week.