WCIA — The IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament is back in Champaign for the first time since 1995 and two Central Illinois teams are getting the chance to compete for a state title. Monticello will compete in Class 2A with Sacred Heart-Griffin in Class 3A, both teams are making their second appearance in recent history with the Sages finishing fourth in 2017. The Cyclones qualified for the Final Four in 2020 but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Sages (32-3) will face Rockridge on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on Lou Henson Court. The Rockets (26-6) beat Rockford Lutheran in the super-sectionals on Monday to advance.

“It’s exciting for the program,” Monticello head coach Kevin Roy said about qualifying for state. “It’s great to hear from former teammates, former guys in the program that are excited for the younger guys stepping up and these younger guys remember watching the older guys so it’s part of the building process.”



“I think there’s a lot more room for growth I don’t think we’re at our peak,” Monticello senior guard Dylan Ginalick said. “I think we can keep building off this win.”

The Cyclones (33-3) will take on St. Ignatius College Prep on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Class 3A semifinals. The Wolfpack (23-12) got past Chicago St. Patrick in double overtime in the super-sectionals.

“That was our mindset,” Sacred Heart-Griffin junior guard Keshon Singleton said. “We got to get to State Farm. State Farm is where there are coaches going to be at, alumni going to be at, and it’s the best day for us so I’m so proud of our team, proud of what we’re able to do. We’re going to get there and show what Springfield basketball is about.”