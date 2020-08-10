Monticello cross country holds first official practice

(WCIA) — Under the new IHSA fall calendar, high school sports were allowed start official practices on Monday. The Monticello cross country team was among several area schools getting back to work.

“It’s refreshing to have a season and to be able to come to practice,” says senior Joshua Bayshore. “A lot of us didn’t feel like we had a routine since we didn’t know if we were going to have a season.”

The boys’ team is excited to try and defend their State Title from last season. The girls’ finished second at State last year.

“It’s really nice to get back together with the team because we’ve been running so long without each other,” says senior Mabry Bruhn. “It’s really just a big confidence and morale booster to be able to run with everyone again.”

The Sages were up early on Monday morning for a 7 a.m. practice where they did mile time trails. They had another session in the afternoon, but had to move their workout inside due to weather. With social distancing in mind, the Sages also had to wear masks indoors.

“Kind of getting into the normal routine of things I think has just been really helpful so I’m really looking forward to our practices throughout this time,” says head coach David Remmert.

High school cross country can hold their first meet on August 24th.