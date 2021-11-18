Monahan wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mallory Monahan is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The junior played a big part in the Sabers’ state title effort this season. The outside hitter led the team with 19 kills at state. Now, she will shift her focus to getting ready for the club season at Illini Elite. Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Monahan says the stressful moments push her to be her best.

“I feel like I’m always before those games, like in postseason, nervous and excited,” says Monahan. “I love playing under pressure, I know my job on the court is to go out and get a kill when we’re in those hard moments so we can move on to the next point.”

