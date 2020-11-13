Missouri wins coin flip, will host Braggin’ Rights game

WCIA — Missouri has won the toss. The Tigers earned the right to host the Braggin’ Rights game on December 12th after a coin flip Thursday night. National basketball analyst Andy Katz flipped the special coin with an Illini and Tigers logo on it, during a 30-minute digital show.

“When the NCAA came out and said they’d like us to play non-league games, this was one that never waivered for us,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “It just made sense from location, from proximity, not getting on an airplane, it made a lot of sense every way. And it gets to keep this great rivalry going and no delays.”

This will be the first time since 1979 the game won’t be played in St. Louis. COVID-19 forced the rivalry matchup to a campus site, with no fans allowed. It will be the first time Illinois will travel to Columbia for a Braggin’ Rights game since December 5, 1978.