Missouri claims Braggin’ Rights again

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — For the second straight year, the Braggin’ Rights belong to the Tigers of Missouri but not without some extracurriculars late in the game between current and former Illini. Three total technical fouls called in the game, two on Illinois and one on Missouri.

It’s always a game with a lot of emotion on both sides of the court, that was definitely the case on Saturday but it was Missouri playing with a little bit more emotion, seemed like they wanted the win a little bit more and they forced Illinois into a cold shooting night. Illinois couldn’t hit a shot in the second half, going 8/25 from the field with their first field goal of the second half coming more than seven minutes in.

“The ball just gets to sticking and when the ball gets to sticking it’s easy for the defense to lock in defensively and lock in on our offense so we’ve just pretty much got to move the ball and not let the ball stick,” Ayo Dosunmu said.

“Offense is a rhythm and when the ball moves and player movement happens, you see really, really positive things,” Brad Underwood. “And again, we’ve got to get the ball out of our hands quicker and we’ve got to move it and we’ve got to cut.”

When the Illini offense is playing well, it’s normally because the defense is also playing well and this night the defense also struggled.

Brad Underwood has praised this defense for their tenacity but there was nothing to brag about against the Tigers. The Illini were outrebounded 36-32, Kofi Cockburn had just two rebounds the entire game, disappointing numbers there for the Illini big man. They also struggled to stop several Mizzou runs, the Tigers shot 50% from the field in the second half.

“We shouldn’t have to wait till coach get hyped or yell at us to play defense, we should have the mutual respect where we should come out and do it each and every night,” Dosunmu said.

“There’s nights people are going to do a really good job on Kofi. I never thought I’d see a night Kofi had two rebounds but that opens it up for everybody else if they’re paying that much attention to him and that’s just effort.”

Turnovers also a big issue for the Illini. They had 17 total, but six of those came from Giorgi Bezhanishvili alone so not a great game for the front court players.

It’s another season where the Illini don’t pick up a big non-conference win against a Power-5 team. They missed all their chances, their next game, December 29th against North Carolina A&T at the State Farm Center