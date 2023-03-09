CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Nolan Miller is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Central swimmer won a state title in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:36.22, the first championship for the Maroons since 2016 and just the sixth in program history.

“It’s something that I’ve been hunting for for a while,” Miller said. “We’ve been training for it since August, before high school season even started, so kind of getting to that point, getting to the top of the mountain’s a nice feeling.”

The Ohio State signee also finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in his final trip to the state meet. Miller is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//