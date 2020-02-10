Miller visits SFC, still 110% committed to Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — He made his verbal commit to Illinois in November, but didn’t sign, drawing some questions from fans. But Adam Miller reaffirmed his commitment on Friday while visiting the State Farm Center.

The Chicago Morgan Park guard made his announcement from the Jordan Store in Chicago back in November, one day after the early signing period ended. That caused some pause from Illini fans as to if the 4-star guard would actually make it to Champaign. While visiting the SFC on Friday, he said he’s still fully on board with the orange and blue.

“Ever since I committed I’ve been 100%. A lot of people think I’ve been swayed or dismayed but, you know, if it’s my decision to decommit that would be my decision but I’m 110% committed, I’ve always been 110% committed,” Miller said. “I just felt like it was a better choice to wait it out and make sure because this is my career in my hands but I’m liking the coaching staff. Everything they said to me, they’ve been keeping up their part so I’m ready to get locked in. I want to put on a jersey now.”

The first day Miller can sign his National Letter of Intent is April 15th.