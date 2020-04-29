Miller, Curbelo create dangerous freshman duo next season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that all three players in the Illini 2020 recruiting class have signed their letters of intent, we can start projecting how they’ll translate on the court. The combination of Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo could be scary dangerous in orange and blue.

Miller is ranked as the #33 player in the class of 2020 by 247sports.com, while Curbelo is gaining major buzz ahead of the release of the final rankings in the coming days or weeks.

Both are guards but play a different style. Curbelo is what most would call a facilitator, but can certainly score when he wants or needs to. Miller can handle the ball, but he’s known more for his shot, and range behind the 3-point line. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is excited just thinking about the two on the court together.

“That’s gonna be fun to watch. You’re talking about two guys who have the ability to make others around them really, really good. They’re both very, very good passers. They’re both capable scorers at a high level,” Underwood said. “I think Adam’s got just tremendous range, he’s a tremendous shooter. There’s a lot of excitement from my standpoint about the thought of those two developing an unbelievable chemistry with each other in the backcourt.”

Miller and Curbelo are joined by Coleman Hawkins, a forward with range.