Miller bros. making history for SJO, leading Spartans to 3-0 start

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — There’s a long standing debate between Jaden and Coby Miller.

“Competition is crazy because he thinks he’s better than me,” Coby Miller said. “And I think I’m better than him.”

“He’s a powerful kid but he never gets to take advantage of me like he wants to,” Jaden Miller responded.

The Miller brothers are playing their first season together on the St. Joseph-Ogden football team. Jaden is a senior defensive lineman and Coby is a sophomore running back. Just three games in, the sibling duo has already made program history. In their win over Rantoul, the two were the first pair of brothers to each score a touchdown in the same game.

“That is just awesome to me,” Coby Miller said. “So many years of Spartan football and me and him are the only ones that have scored in the same game as brothers.”

“The neat thing is, they don’t put their needs above the team,” St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Shawn Skinner said. “They’re very much team oriented players.”

Both brothers are very even keeled, according to Skinner, but Coby is looking to change that. Jaden might be his toughest competition, but he’s also been the person who has motivated his younger brother the most.

“It really gives me the urge to work harder, so I can be better than him,” Coby Miller said.



“I’ve been a big example to him, I think,” Jaden Miller said. “He looks up to me. He’s always wanted to be better than me and to have that drive for him is pretty awesome.”

“It’s a good competitive relationship but you can tell they love each other too,” Skinner added.

Even if it’s something the two brothers might not want to admit but they will work together to take on another rival, when they try and beat Unity for their second straight year in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.