Milford-Cissna Park football opens up practice as defending 8-man champs

MILFORD (WCIA) — The Milford-Cissna Park football team opens up training camp this year as a state champ and a lot more competition ahead of them. The Bearcats won Illinois’ first 8-man state championship last fall, beating Alden-Hebron 66-14. There were only six 8-man teams last season, now that’s more than doubled with 16 across the state. Numbers are also up in the program, with 35 guys out for football. That’s 10-plus more than last season.

“The competition and everybody coming in, I think that’s great,” Milford-Cissna Park offensive lineman Rudy King said. “Obviously 8-man football is growing, and I think that’s amazing–the competition is just what we need.”

“We picked up right where we left off during the summer and our guys came in remembering every single offensive play,” Milford-Cissna Park head coach Clint Schwartz said. “Obviously there’s still a lot of minor details to work on, and our guys had a really good summer and a really good first day.”

Milford-Cissna Park opens the season hosting Lake Forest Academy on Aug. 30.