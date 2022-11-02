MILFORD (WCIA) — The Milford-Cissna Park football team is back in the quarterfinals of the 8-man state playoffs, a familiar place for the program through the years, and the fourth-seeded Bearcats are feeling good heading into Saturday’s game against No. 5 Amboy.

The Bearcats have been one of the most consistent 8-man programs in the state, winning the state title back in 2018 before finishing runner-up in 2019. This season MCP won its first six games, before finishing the regular season 7-2, winning the Central 1 division.

“Our guys are playing really well right now,” Milford-Cissna Park head coach Clint Schwartz said. “I’m really happy for them, really proud of the way they’ve been playing and just the pure excitement that’s around the program and just the excitement they have for each other. I love every second of it and it’s a great group of guys that we have here.”

Milford-Cissna Park (8-2) beat Amboy (8-2) by 10 in the regular season on their field, this time the game shifts to Milford with a lot more on the line.



“They’re going to redeem themselves,” Milford-Cissna Park senior lineman Luke Truman said. “They’re going to want to try and beat us, but I think we have what it takes and we have the physicality to put them back underneath.”

Milford-Cissna Park and Amboy kickoff Saturday at 2 p.m.