MILFORD (WCIA) — After 5 years of 8 man football, Milford-Cissna Park has confidence heading into the season. With 11 seniors returning out of a 22 man roster, the entire starting offense consists of seniors. The team knows they have to play 8 man to have a team and they’re not taking anything for granted.

“Now we believe that every time we step out on the field that we have the ability to win and so they love having that target on their backs, they don’t fear any team that we play,” Head coach Clint Schwartz said.

“We’re a very physical team and we have the drive and the determination to get the job done,” Senior Luke Trumann said. “We have shoes to fill. And basically, we’re going to make a run at it.”