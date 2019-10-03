Miles carrying the load for Vikings

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Sometimes all you need is a chance. Devin Miles got his and never looked back.

“We had him as a punt returner and a kickoff returner and he ran a punt back and a kickoff back for a touchdown,” Danville head coach Marcus Forrest said, referring to a game last year. “The other running backs we had struggled in the game and the next week I just thought about it and said, ‘If he can return a punt with no blocking and he can return a kickoff when blocking is very minimal, let’s see if he can run the ball.'”

Miles ran for 511 yards over the next three games. Safe to say he won the job for not only his sophomore season.

“And at that point I knew we had our next running back for the next couple years,” Forrest said.

It’s a role that Miles has flourished in. He’s run for more than 700 yards this season and scored 10 total touchdowns in just the last two games, including six at Centennial.

“It’s no limit to getting better,” Miles said. “I’m gonna always try to get better, there’s a lot of stuff I can work on to get better but throughout the year, from sophomore year to now, I believe I got better from getting experience from one game and being prepared for it and knowing what to do.”

Forrest says that while Miles is improving on the field, but becoming more of a leader not only for his teammates, but the community off the field.

“Off the field, he understands now that there are people looking at him so he has to be more of a positive influence,” Forrest said. “Some of the immature things he used to do maybe when he was younger, 7th, 8th, and somewhat 9th grade, those things he knows he can’t do anymore and he’s left a lot of it alone.”

Danville is coming off back to back shutouts, outscoring opponents 101-0 the last two weeks. Miles and company look to make it three wins in a row Friday night against Central in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.