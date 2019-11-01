Milan’s breakout giving Illini defense big boost

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois football defense has stepped up the last two games and Jamal Milan is a big reason why. The senior defensive tackle had a career day at Purdue, recording four tackles for loss.

“To have those type of stats it was amazing for me and the guys that was on the D-Line with me and the linebackers, I feel like they helped me out a lot and I’m just happy I had the opportunity to make those plays,” Milan said.



“Jamal Milan is a good football player,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “In order to play a team like that, you have to get good play in the interior.”

Illinois will look to win its third straight Big Ten game for the first time since 2007 on Saturday when Rutgers visits Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.