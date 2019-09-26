Mike White weighs in on Illini football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mike White hasn’t been back to the Illinois campus in years but the former Illini football coach still keeps a close eye on his former team from his home in California. White was in town over the weekend for the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, supporting his former wide receiver David Williams, who was part of the Class of 2019.

White made history at Illinois, beating all nine Big Ten teams in 1983 on his way to a Rose Bowl appearance. It’s still the only team in league history to go 9-0 in league play. That was White’s fourth season, fast forward 36 years, and Lovie Smith is in his fourth season still looking for his first winning season.

“If a spark happens, then it’ll start and then you’ve just got to take advantage of the opportunity,” White said about rebuilding a program. “It’s hard for me to put a deadline on it or when should it happen but I’ve usually felt that by year three, if you’re not headed this way, then it’s going to be tough. Cause the first couple of years you’re getting rid of what attitude you inherited or what kept you from being successful. You’ve got to make a trusting transition where kids trust you and then in year three, four, five and six, you should see a steady climb.”

Lovie Smith is 11-29 in his fourth year, 4-24 in the Big Ten.