Mike Epstein says goodbye to Illini

WCIA — Mike Epstein has played his final game with Illinois. The running back said goodbye to Illini Nation on Monday after spending five years with the program. Epstein played in just 23 games in his career, with multiple season ending injuries. The Florida native leaves with 219 career carries for 1,276 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns.

From the bottom of my heart, Thank You! pic.twitter.com/11l2aiEVJ6 — Mike Epstein (@Dat26Kid) February 7, 2022

“Although my time here has come to an end, this place will always be so special to me,” Epstein wrote on social media. Champaign has been my second home for the last 5 years. I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in Champaign. I’ll be leaving this prestigious university with two degrees from the Gies College of Business and I look forward to following the path that God has set out for me.”

Epstein had his most productive years as a sophomore in 2018 and as a senior in the pandemic shortened 2020 season, where he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media. In 2018, Epstein played in seven games, rushing for 411 yards (6.8 per carry) and three touchdowns. He missed the final five games with an injury. Then in 2020, the Florida native appeared in seven out of eight games, finishing with 69 carries for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Epstein was 10th in the Big Ten averaging 5.3 yards per carry.