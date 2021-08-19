Mike Epstein benefits from new NIL, partners with Impact

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New laws are finally allowing college athletes to benefit off their Name, Image, and Likeness, and Mike Epstein is taking the opportunity to earn some cash.

Epstein has a new partnership with Impact Physical Therapy. As a spokesperson, he is sharing and promoting the business on his social media, wearing their logo around campus, and receiving treatment at their facility. All things that would not have been possible before the new rules.

“Now that it is possible and legal, it’s just really great,” says Epstein. “It’s beneficial for me, I hope it’s beneficial for them.”

“A lot of our marketing is just internal, a lot of our patients refer their own family members and friends,” says owner Gretchen Thompson. “This is a different way to reach out in the community.”

Trent Frazier will also partner with Impact during basketball season.