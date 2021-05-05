Mike Daum returns to House of ‘Paign

WCIA — The House of ‘Paign has another returning player for the 2021 version of The Basketball Tournament, this time it is last year’s leading scorer Mike Daum.

The South Dakota State grad became Champaign’s adopted son last season leading the start-up Illinois alumni team to the Quarterfinals. The “Dauminator” shot 54 percent from the field and 61 percent from behind the arc.

He joins Andres Feliz as the only two announced players for the House of ‘Paign so far. After making their debut in a bubble, the team will co-host a round of the tournament in Peoria in July.