Mick Yelovich raises thousands for charity hitting long drives

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mick Yelovich has heard it all.

“You hear anything from curse words to let me get a beer for this ride down to my ball,” says Yelovich.

But no matter how you slice it, Yelovich can hit the ball farther than you. Yelovich hits golf balls for a living working as a fundraiser for Charity Golf International. The 6-foot-9 former long drive competitor finished as high as third in the world back in 2009.

Now, he travels the country hitting tee shots at outings. Golfers make a donation, then Mick hits their tee shot for them. A $200 contribution at the Sarah Bush Lincoln outing last week got you an automatic eagle and a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Pebble Beach if you hole the second shot from 135 yards out.

“Every event is different. Some I raise 2,000, some I raise 10,000. It depends on kind of where you’re at, the crowd, what you’re raising money for,” says Yelovich.

Yelovich has raised more than $20,000 the last three years in Mattoon. The former Indiana State basketball player spends a lot of time on the road, he worked 110 outings last year alone.

“That’s the tough part of the job but I enjoy it a lot. I travel a lot,” says Yelovich. “I meet a lot of people, I see a lot of nice golf courses and I get to raise money for great causes.”

Yelovich gets a commission from the money he raises with the rest going to the charity. He’s raised as much as $16,000 in one day.

“It’s easier to raise money for cancer than it is for a high school baseball team,” says Yelovich.

Mick gets the question a lot, ‘can I try your driver?’ Most people struggle to hit the 48 inch, 7 degree lofted club, leaving it out to the right.

“Most guys that come up and hit it, they’ll make contact and it’ll look like a good drive but it’ll just go way right. You can’t get around on it. If you’re not swinging it 130 miles hour or faster, 3X is too much for you.”

Yelovich’s longest drive in competition was 475 yards. He now averages anywhere between 350 and 400, good enough to make a full-time living hitting long drives.

