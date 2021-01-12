Michigan State transfer Max Rosenthal commits to Illinois

WCIA — Max Rosenthal is coming back to his home state and staying in the Big Ten. The Michigan State redshirt junior fullback announced his intent to transfer from the Spartans to the Illini on Tuesday, and will have two years to play at Illinois for new head coach Bret Bielema.

“I would like to thank Coach Bret Bielema and his staff for this amazing opportunity to continue competing at the highest level of college football and represent my home state of Illinois on scholarship,” Rosenthal wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Unbelievably excited for my future in Champaign-Urbana and cannot wait to get started.”

Rosenthal is from Winnetka and played his high school ball at New Trier Township High School. He spent the last four years in East Lansing, playing in 21 career games but only saw action in one game last fall. The 6-foot-2, 262 pounder scored two career touchdowns with the Spartans, one in the 2018 season and one in 2019.