CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ali Andrews scored a game high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds but Illinois couldn’t overcome a slow second quarter where they only scored eight points, in a 72-58 loss to Michigan State Wednesday night at State Farm Center.

The Illini (11-17, 2-15 B1G) lost their fifth straight game and 11th in the last 12, with just one game remaining in the regular season.