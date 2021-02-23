Michigan St. upsets No. 5 Illinois

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) react after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MI. (WCIA) — After its best game of the season, No. 5 Illinois played its worst. Michigan State controlled the game for nearly the entire game at Breslin Center Tuesday night, winning 81-72 to snap a season high seven game winning streak for Illinois.

The Illini (16-6, 12-4 B1G) were down as many as 19 points in the second half before making a late rally, cutting the lead to nine multiple times. Free throw shooting hurt Illinois in a big way, going 19-for-34 from the line in the game. It was even worse in the second half at just 11-for-24, or just 45.8%.

“I think we were 12-for-30 on layups,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “I loved our fight, I loved what we did. We had 30 layups against Michigan State and we got to the line 34 times. Let’s go do that another night and see what the outcome is.”

Hopping on the Your #Illini Nation Pregame show with @DPiper247! Catch it right here on twitter pic.twitter.com/IG5KSuDuK6 — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) February 23, 2021

Trent Frazier scored a game high 22 points going 4-of-8 from behind the arc, with Ayo Dosunmu adding 17 and Kofi Cockburn 13. Freshman Andre Curbelo put up 12 points in 19 minutes.