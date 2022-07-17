TORONTO, CANADA (WCIA) — Former Illinois baseball player Michael Massey is proving what he’s capable of in the major leagues, going 2-4 at the plate during his first MLB start for the Kansas City Royals.

Massey played for Illinois from 2017-2019, then entered the draft his junior year. He was the highest drafted infielder in Illini history, going fourth round to the Royals. Massey started at second base, batting eighth in the lineup. He had two singles on the day and said he was up all night the day before the game with anticipation for his major league start.

“Every kid growing up dreams of getting a hit in the major leagues so to have that dream come true was really special,” Massey said. “Actually, I just gave my dad the bat. You know, he’s been my best hitting coach, my biggest support, both my parents have. Stuff that happened today, you don’t do that stuff by yourself. The amount that they have sacrificed for me to be able to be in this spot is really special to me so I personalized a message and gave the bat to my dad.”

Massey’s first hit to right field was 105 mph.