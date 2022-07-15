SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Two professional golfers with ties to Champaign County are moving on to the next round of the Korn Ferry Tour. Former Illini Michael Feagles has moved on to competing in Springfield at the Memorial Health Championship.

The top 25 of the tour will get to move on to the PGA Tour. The top 75 move on to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. This is Feagles first year as a pro golfer. He’s currently tied in 63rd place this weekend, shooting under 5. Mahomet resident Luke Gannon also made the cut. He’ll move on to play tomorrow finishing in the same place as Feagles.