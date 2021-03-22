Mica Allison leaving Illini to pursue beach volleyball

(WCIA) — Champaign native Mica Allison is leaving the Illinois Volleyball program to pursue a beach volleyball career, the junior announced on social media. The St. Thomas More graduate says she plans to finish out the season with Illinois, but will graduate early.

Thank you for everything, @micallison1. So grateful to have had you in our program and know you'll continue to do amazing things moving forward.



Forever an #Illini. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/lzOy84ZHeu — Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) March 22, 2021

“I want to thank everyone at Illinois who has helped me evolve as not only an athlete but also as a person,” says Allison via a social media post. “I’m so thankful for my family, my coaches, and my teammates. These people here are unbelievably special and made my time here so unforgettable.”

Allison was named to the SEC all-freshman team after playing a semester at Auburn. She transferred to Illinois after that, and totaled more than than 100 kills with the Illini. This season, the junior has only played in four matches.