CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #19 Illinois women’s gymnastics beat Nebraska at home 196 to 195.

Illinois’ Mia Townes takes home the gold on the vault with a 9.9 score.

Mia Takekawa finishes in first with a 9.9 on the beam. Takekawa was also the overall event champion with a total of 39.5 points, winning bars and tying for second on the floor. Illini Abby Mueller won the floor competition with a score of 9.9.

Illinois will now head up to Minnesota Saturday, February 4th for a meet at 4:00 p.m.