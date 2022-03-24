CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mia Takekawa is an All-American. The Illinois gymnast was named to the WCGA Second Team All-America on Thursday, becoming the 11th Illini in program history to earn the honor and first since 2016.

Takekawa is having a standout season, named All-Big Ten First Team for the second time in hear career. She broke the Illini All-Around record score and recorded her second career 10 on the beam. Takekawa is the first gymnast in program to hit the perfect score twice.

Illinois heads to Seattle next week to compete in the NCAA Regional.